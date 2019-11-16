November 13, 2019 Lucille R. Hughett, 97, of Roanoke, Va., died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Rev. Quentin E. Hughett. Lucille is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn McDaniel (Jim) and Charlotte Brubaker (Wayne). Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Appalachian Conference Cemetery, Dublin, Va., with the Rev. Kenneth Kingrea officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 321 Marshall Ave., Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

