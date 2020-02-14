December 6, 1943 February 7, 2020 Wanda Gay Poindexter Hughes, 76, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3626 Cove Rd NW, Roanoke, VA 24017. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

To send flowers to the family of Wanda Hughes, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
5:00PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses- Valley View
3626 Cove Rd NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Wanda's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.