December 6, 1943 February 7, 2020 Wanda Gay Poindexter Hughes, 76, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3626 Cove Rd NW, Roanoke, VA 24017. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Service information
5:00PM
3626 Cove Rd NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
