June 29, 1942 January 31, 2020 Maxine K. Hughes , 77, born to Reed and Ruby Kincer on June 29, 1942, in Wytheville, Va., passed on to rest the evening of Friday, January 31, 2020. She is survived by her loving sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Tom Potts; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Lisa Reed; niece, DeAnna Potts and former husband, Jimmy Hughes. Maxine was a devoted and highly respected professional in the banking industry for almost 45 years, before finally retiring as the Branch Manager of Bank of America in Blacksburg, Va. She leaves behind numerous friends, loved ones and co-workers that have been faithful and dedicated companions throughout the years, and particularly recently, in her time of need. She will be so dearly missed, but always fondly remembered. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Horne Funeral Home in Christiansburg, Va. from 6 until 8 p.m.
Hughes, Maxine K.
Service information
Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Horne Funeral Home
1300 N. Franklin St.
Christiansburg, VA 24073
