November 26, 1936 December 24, 2019 Leonard Hughes, 83, of Hopewell, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Leonard was born on November 26, 1936 in Ehrhardt, S.C. to the late William C. Hughes and Laura Bell Bunch Hughes. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William H. Hughes; brother-in-law, Teddy Snyder; sisters-in-law, Brenda Irish, and Juanita Hughes. Leonard was raised in Ehrhardt, S.C. until he was seven years old. He then went to Lutheran Children's Home located in Salem, Va. He graduated from Andrew Lewis High School in 1954 then joined the United States Navy, where he retired in 1973 as a Chief Petty Officer. He graduated from VPI in 1977 and John Tyler Community College in 1981. Leonard worked at Electro Tech in Blacksburg, Va. He also taught school at Rowanty Vocational and J. Sergeant Reynolds Community College. Leonard then went on to retire from the Army Logistics Center at Fort Lee, Va. Leonard was a member of the Hopewell Democratic Committee and he wrote his opinions in newspapers. He loved to fish and enjoyed bluegrass music and dancing. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anita "Liz" Snyder Hughes; son, Leonard W. Hughes; daughters, Laura Shields, Lisa Sylvester, Lanissa Hughes; grandchildren, Jason Shields, Larissa Shields, Joey Roesch (Kathryn), Taylor Hughes (J.D. Penegar), Lindsey Sylvester; great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Alexis Shields; nieces, Vicki Weber, Melissa Irish, Cindy Hughes, Karen Killgore; sisters-in-law, Marsha Hughes and Sandra Anderson; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Love you forever. The family is being served by J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home in Hopewell and all services will be private. A special thanks to Crater Community Hospice, Tracie, Josephine and Mary for faithful services. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.
