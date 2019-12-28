December 24, 2019 Carolyn M. Hughes, 65, of Hardy, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Carolyn M. Hughes
