October 31, 2019 Sonny Lee Huffman, 80, of Boones Mill, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Preceding him in death were his wife, Sheryl Runner and his brother, Coy Huffman Jr. Sonny is survived by his daughters, Valerie Abbott and husband, Al, of Boones Mill, and Dierdre Shue of Oakland, Md.; brother, Anthony Huffman and wife, Thelma; sisters-in-law, Donna Huffman and Sheila Bruck; brother-in-law, James Runner; grandchildren, Megan Huffman, Chloee Abbott, Whitney Shue, Adam Spaulding, and Sydney Spaulding; and great-grandchildren, Peyton Logsdon and Elijah Logsdon. He was a devoted husband to Sheryl, his wife of more than 45 years. One of Sonny's greatest enjoyments was spending time with his grandchildren and staying active with Sheryl at their church, Central Assembly of God, in Cumberland, Md. A few of his contributions at church included serving as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He retired from his job as a production supervisor at Goodyear after more than 30 years of service. In his retirement Sonny enjoyed his time in the ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eating Out) Club, eating and socializing with friends at McDonald's nearly every day. He put a lot of time and energy into maintaining his yard at home, which always looked immaculate. A funeral service for Sonny will be held in Maryland at a later date. In honor of his love for his furry companion, Sofie, the family encourages contributions in Sonny's memory be made to the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
