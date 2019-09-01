HUFFMAN Shelby Jean August 12, 1954 August 29, 2019 Shelby Jean Huffman, 65, of Newport, Va., departed from this life on August 29, 2019, to her eternal home in salvation with her Lord and Savior. Shelby was born on August 12, 1954 to Howard Preston Huffman and Leona Bland Huffman of Newport, Va. She worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant at Catawba Hospital in Catawba, Va., retiring in 2005 with over 32 years of service. She continued her nursing work after her retirement as a private aide, serving several residents within the community. She was a member and regular attender of Level Green Christian Church in Newport, VA. She played guitar and sang gospel music in various gospel groups, most notably The Gospel Lights, throughout her early adult life in churches across the New River Valley. She was a devoted Christian, sister, aunt, and friend. She will forever be remembered by her caring, humble, genuine, and selfless spirit. She brought joy and comfort to everyone she knew in this life. She was a loyal and faithful servant to the Lord and in accordance with her final wishes, encourages those who do not have a relationship with Jesus Christ to purse that relationship and invite him into their hearts. Shelby loved her family and friends deeply and unconditionally, especially her siblings, their spouses and children, and her earthly presence will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Howard and Leona Huffman; her brothers, Leslie and Bobby Huffman; her brother-in-law, Billy Estes; her nephew, Michael Huffman; and her niece, Loretta Huffman. She is survived by her sister, Betty Estes; her sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Jim Harris; her sister-in-law, Mary Huffman, her sister-in-law, Janette Huffman; nieces and nephews, Johnny Estes, Bruce Estes, Robbie Huffman, Lisa Reed, Christopher Huffman, and Michelle Jones; numerous great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; as well as extended family members; and special friend, Dellie Meadows. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Level Green Christian Church in Newport, VA, with services to follow at 12 p.m. officiated by Pastor Duane Wente. Burial services will take place following the church service at Williams Cemetery in Newport, VA. The family welcomes flowers, along with contributions to Level Green Christian Church or the Williams Cemetery Fund. McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg, VA will oversee the arrangements.
