HUFFMAN Lucy Jean Caldwell July 8, 2019 Lucy Jean Caldwell Huffman, 74, of Salem, Va. passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. For online condolences go to info@johnmoakey.com.

Tags

Locations

(1) entry

Sandra Hunt

Sorry for your lose. She will be greatly missed we all loved her. Sandra Hunt

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.