May 15, 2020 On Friday, May 15, 2020, Lucille Paitsel Huffman, 85, of New Castle, Va., went to be with the Lord. She was a very loving woman and loved her family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard; parents, Ed and Alva Paitsel; and sons-in-law, Jack VanDyke and Danny Ross. She is survived by her children, Patsy VanDyke, Richard (Karen) Huffman Jr., Louella Patton, Barbara Ross, and Gary (Debbie) Huffman; also grandchildren, Tina Setchel, Jay Patton, Brandy Rock, Sean Huffman, Darren Huffman, and Sam Huffman; beloved grandpup, "Balley"; six great-grandchildren; and seven siblings. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Paitsel Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Altizer officiating. Interment will follow at Huffman Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. before the service. Arrangments by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com Recommended social distancing and capacity guidelines will be observed. Although not mandatory, face coverings are recommended.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucille Huffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.