May 17, 2020 John Gilbert Huffman, 67, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He is survived by two sons, John Michael Huffman, Robert Anthony Sweeney; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four sisters; two brothers; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Services will be private. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Huffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

