January 1, 1959 May 17, 2020 Gregory Fulton Huffman, 61, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem, Virginia. He was born on January 1, 1959. Greg lived in Roanoke with his life partner of 30 years, Sue Eanes. He was a 1978 graduate of Salem High School. Greg was predeceased by his father, Robert Fulton Huffman, and his mother, Nancy Smith Huffman. He is survived by his life partner, Sue Eanes; his sister, Angie Huffman Stewart and his brother-in-law, Jim Stewart, of Richmond, Virginia; and his niece, Paige Stewart of Atlanta, Georgia. Greg will be remembered as a sweet loving soul, always interested in others with never an unkind word. He was a faithful son, brother, uncle, and friend. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family is requesting that friends and family share photos and stories about Greg by emailing them to HonorGregsLife@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to River Road Presbyterian Church, 8960 River Road, Richmond VA 23229. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
