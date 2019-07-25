September 16, 1945 July 23, 2019 Gladys McKinney Kaczmarski (Evelyn) Huffman, 73, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Bernell McKinney and Gladys Phillips McKinney; brothers, Richard McKinney and Clarence McKinney; and sister, Margaret Bobbitt. Evelyn was born in Bedford, Va., on September 16, 1945. She graduated from Bedford High School, Class of 1963. Evelyn was married to N. Thomas Huffman for 32 years. She worked in medical settings for 40 years. Evelyn was a prolific genealogy researcher and also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was also actively involved in The Church of the Brethren and was a member of Central Church of the Brethren at the time of her passing. Evelyn is survived by her husband, N. Thomas Huffman II; sister, Lois M. Williamson; children, Brian Kaczmarski, Lori Morris and Vanessa Parker; and stepchildren, Michael Huffman, Lorrie Juftes, Todd Huffman and Ryan Kaczmarski. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; her beloved dog "Bo;" and other extended family and special friends. The family would like to thank all the people that sat with and visited Evelyn during her lengthy hospital stay. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Central Church of the Brethren. A private graveside will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Central Church of the Brethren, Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

