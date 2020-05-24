May 18, 2020 The Reverend Denise Rotival Huffman passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia, which she had made her home for the past five decades. Born in Winter Park, Florida, and raised in Woodstock, Connecticut, and Paris, France, she was the daughter of Maurice E.H. Rotival and Leila Holt Rotival. Denise was predeceased by her husband, Maynard D. Huffman and brother, Alexander "Sandy" H. Rotival. She leaves behind her son, Andrew Bowen Stocker, of Luzern, Switzerland, and her daughter, Clarissa Denise Garvey, of The Villages, Florida. Denise lived a remarkable life of volunteering and community involvement. Following a move to Puerto Rico, where she taught English, Denise relocated to Roanoke, becoming a Reverend in the United Methodist Church where she ministered to and cared for the Hispanic community, which until her death remained involved in and supporting. Denise will be laid to rest in private ceremonies, and separate public memorials will be held in Roanoke and Woodstock when social gatherings are permitted. She will be greatly missed by not only her extended family but the many people whose lives she touched and helped to improve while on this earth. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

