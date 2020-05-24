May 18, 2020 The Reverend Denise Rotival Huffman passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia, which she had made her home for the past five decades. Born in Winter Park, Florida, and raised in Woodstock, Connecticut, and Paris, France, she was the daughter of Maurice E.H. Rotival and Leila Holt Rotival. Denise was predeceased by her husband, Maynard D. Huffman and brother, Alexander "Sandy" H. Rotival. She leaves behind her son, Andrew Bowen Stocker, of Luzern, Switzerland, and her daughter, Clarissa Denise Garvey, of The Villages, Florida. Denise lived a remarkable life of volunteering and community involvement. Following a move to Puerto Rico, where she taught English, Denise relocated to Roanoke, becoming a Reverend in the United Methodist Church where she ministered to and cared for the Hispanic community, which until her death remained involved in and supporting. Denise will be laid to rest in private ceremonies, and separate public memorials will be held in Roanoke and Woodstock when social gatherings are permitted. She will be greatly missed by not only her extended family but the many people whose lives she touched and helped to improve while on this earth. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Editorial: End of an era for Roanoke
-
60% of Virginia's COVID-19 deaths came from long-term care, but state code bars knowing which homes
-
Southwest Roanoke dam said to be safe after 1:15 a.m. evacuations amid rising waters
-
Watch Now: Flooding forces evacuations, rescues as Roanoke River nears 16-foot level
-
Jerry Kill: It was ‘gut-wrenching’ decision to leave Virginia Tech after brief productive stint
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.