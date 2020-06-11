August 13, 1935 June 9, 2020 Betty Anne Huffman, age 84 of Daleville, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Carrington Place. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville. A private graveside service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, at Trinity Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Justin White officiating. For those with concerns regarding COVID-19, social distancing, and out-of-town folks, the visitation will be livestreamed at https://www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Betty-Huffman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post #1841, 4902 Roanoke Road, Daleville, VA 24083. Online condolences may be made to Betty's family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.