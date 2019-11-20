HUFFMAN Amy Michelle November 13, 2019 Amy Michelle Huffman, 38, of Salem, Va., passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Surviving are her husband, Darrell R. Huffman; five children, Caitlin, Destiny, Lexi, David, Shiloh; two sisters, Crystal and Shannon; brother, Robbie; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She will be loved and missed by many. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Clearbrook Baptist Church with Pastor Bryan Ratliff officiating. Arrangements by Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 (540) 334-5151

