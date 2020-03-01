January 30, 1961 February 28, 2020 Melinda Gail Huff, 59, of Glade Hill, Va., passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1961, the daughter of the late Clyde Odell Johnson and Lucy Melinda Boone Johnson. Surviving are her husband, Eugene Huff; two daughters, Sarah Spencer (Rob) and Allison Huff; two grandchildren, Abby and Peyton; two brothers, Carl Johnson (Anita) and Buren Johnson; and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home with Elder Junior Conner officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12 until 2 p.m. service time at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, (540) 483-5533.

To send flowers to the family of Melinda Huff, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 3
Visitation
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home
140 Floyd Ave
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Melinda's Visitation begins.
Mar 3
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
2:00PM
Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home
140 Floyd Ave
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Melinda's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.