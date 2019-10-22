HUDSON Essyebelle Board February 14, 1928 October 21, 2019 Essyebelle Board Hudson, 91, born February 14, 1928 was called home Monday, October 21, 2019. She was a native of Franklin County, a daughter of the late Onley and Essye Belle LaPrade Board. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Gwendlyn, George, Henry, Junior, Tommy and Ed, an infant child and two grandchildren, David and Amy. Essyebelle is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Ned V. Hudson; sons, Vernon and wife Judy, Mark, Bobby, Steve and daughter Brenda Morris. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Avis B. Board, Margaret H. Hodges, Eva H. Tyree, June H. Palmer, and Patricia (Trish) H. Tolbert; numerous nieces and nephews. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, along with being a special friend to many. She was a homemaker, great cook, bookkeeper and chauffeur. She loved caring for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, being their biggest fan and cheering them on in sports and their life choices, being so very proud of her family's accomplishments. Essyebelle also enjoyed being by her husband's side milking cows by hand, priming tobacco and bowling, along with loving and raising their children. She was a loving, caring, devoted and faithful woman. She had a strong passion for crocheting, that she learned on her own, a talent she passed on by teaching others. She made numerous afghans, too many to count, making a special one for each of her family members. She graduated from Glade Hill High School and attended Mary Washington College. As a member of Redwood United Methodist Church, Essyebelle received her strength from the good Lord above, as she was strong in her faith. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church at 3001 Old Franklin Turnpike, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, earmarked ROC in memory of Essyebelle Hudson. She will be greatly missed. We are not saying goodbye, but instead we shall see you again in heaven. Funeral services will be conducted at Redwood United Methodist Church, 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
