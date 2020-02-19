April 10, 1943 February 11, 2020 Dorothy S. Hudgins, 76, of New Canton died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born on April 10, 1943 in Roanoke, a daughter of the late Ezra and Louise Marie Stultz. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James W. Dunnavant Sr. and Donald L. Hudgins. She is survived her three children, Elizabeth Ragland, J.W. Dunnavant Jr. (Bettie) and David L. Dunnavant (Jennifer); sister, Barbara S. Ryan; two stepchildren; nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Dottie was also preceded in death by five siblings, Harold, Paul and Ezra "Moe" Stultz, Katherine S. Bostian, Doris S. Young. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Arvon Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont.
Service information
12:00PM
28350 N. James Madison
New Canton, VA 23123
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.