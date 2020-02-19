April 10, 1943 February 11, 2020 Dorothy S. Hudgins, 76, of New Canton died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born on April 10, 1943 in Roanoke, a daughter of the late Ezra and Louise Marie Stultz. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James W. Dunnavant Sr. and Donald L. Hudgins. She is survived her three children, Elizabeth Ragland, J.W. Dunnavant Jr. (Bettie) and David L. Dunnavant (Jennifer); sister, Barbara S. Ryan; two stepchildren; nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Dottie was also preceded in death by five siblings, Harold, Paul and Ezra "Moe" Stultz, Katherine S. Bostian, Doris S. Young. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Arvon Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont.

