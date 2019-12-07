HUDDLESTON Lillie Arrington September 29, 1928 November 24, 2019 Mrs. Lillie Arrington Huddleston, 91, of LaGrange, Ga., passed away on November 24, 2019 at the WellStar West Georgia Hospice. Mrs. Huddleston was born on September 29, 1928 in Meigs, Georgia to the late Marvin and Lillie Hall Fulghum. She retired after many years as the Church Secretary for the First Baptist Church of Pelham, in Pelham Georgia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Zenas Huddleston; her first husband, Robert Arrington Sr.; son-in-law, Tony West; brother, Wes Fulghum. Survivors include her sons, Robert Arrington Jr. (Joyce) and Marvin Arrington (Melisa); daughters, Vickie Moore (Wade), Annie Mathias (Bill), Marlene West, Renee Poppell (Joe), Janice Heard (Mike) and Carolyn Reaves (David); sister, Rubye King; 17 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Enon Baptist Church in Alto, Georgia with Pastor Clint Peterson officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church on the day of the service. Family interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the WellStar West Georgia Hospice, Enon Baptist Church in Alto, Georgia or the Lillie Renee Foundation. Hunter Allen Myhand, a Higgins Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 706-884-5626.
