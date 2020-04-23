April 20, 2020 It is with great sadness the family of Agnes Shrewsbury Huddleston of Vinton, Va., announce her passing on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 96. She will be forever remembered and loved by her surviving family including her daughter, Mary H. Kidd; loving granddaughter, Kelli K. Cooper and husband, Dennis; her loving great-grandchildren, Dawson and Kylie Cooper; and numerous nieces and nephews. Agnes was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Charles Hubert Huddleston; and her father and mother, Nathan D. Shrewsbury and Anne E. Shrewsbury. She was the last surviving sibling of 14 brothers and sisters. Agnes was a devout Christian and worshiped her Lord at Valley View Wesleyan Church. She took great pleasure in taking care of her family, home and spending time with her granddaughter and great-grandchildren. The surviving family and friends will keep Agnes' memory forever in their hearts and offer great thanks to the staff of Berkshire Health & Rehab Center in Vinton. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Bonsack Baptist Church Living Stones Fund, 4845 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

