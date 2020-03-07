September 2, 1927 February 22, 2020 Pierrette was born on September 2, 1927, in the Bronx, N.Y., to her French parents and spent her childhood between both countries. After two years in business college, she joined TWA and moved to Wilmington, Del. At 22, she joined DuPont as a Legal Secretary. She met her husband of 38 years, John Baney, and they had two children. After 40 years, she retired and at 64, she married Ed Huber and moved to Radford, Va. They spent retirement travelling the world. She has lived in that area since. After her husband's death, she didn't stop travelling and found joy in her friendships, community, red wine and dark chocolate. She loved seeing her family in Texas and Delaware and had special bonds with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, John Pierre Baney (Michele) and Elyse Baney-Barton (Jeffrey Barton); her grandchildren, Justin Baney of Dallas, Lindsey Baney-Diab (Abdelaziz) of Saudi Arabia, Dalton Barton of Denver, Colo., Dylan Barton (fiancé, Nathan Burcak) of Fairfax, Va., Sloan Barton of Denver, Colo., and Parker Barton of Boulder, Colo.; her great-grandson, Adam Diab; and her nephews, Richard and Keith Savino and their families. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemarie Savino; both husbands, and her granddaughter, Hunter Baney Barton. A luncheon celebration of life will be on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Villas of Peppers Ferry Clubhouse, 30 Patriot Way, Christiansburg, Va. Attire is celebratory bright colors. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed as www.torbertfuneral.com.
