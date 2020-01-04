HUBBARD, Rosalee Edwards April 24, 1939 - January 1, 2020 Rosalee "Rose" Edwards Hubbard, 80, of Pulaski, passed away after a very brief illness, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Lewis Gale Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Rose was born on April 24, 1939, the daughter of the late Alma Pierce Edwards and George Arthur Edwards. She was a long time employee in the textile industry in Pulaski where she developed many lifelong friendships. Some of the companies she worked for were Jefferson Mills, Sadler Hosiery and Lee Jeans. She concluded her time in the workforce at Renfro Corporation.In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Gentry J. Hubbard; son, Michael D. Saunders; grandson, Andy Ridpath; brothers, George, Claude, Emmett, Arnold and Ronald Edwards; and sister, Lois Clark. She is survived by her son, Kelly Hubbard and his wife, Sandy, of Pulaski; three daughters, Becky Gray of Pulaski, Kathy Ridpath and her husband, Frankie, of Pulaski, and Terri Shelburne and her husband, Ron, of Snowville. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Eric Gray, April Ridpath, Chris Hubbard, Karly Hubbard, Dylan Meadows, Dagan Hubbard, Jake, Jessica and Jenna Shelburne; one great-grandchild, Andrew Ridpath, many nieces and nephews; and her trusted 16 year old dog, Cody. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Howlett officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. Flowers are appreciated, but for those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity in memory of Rose. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.
