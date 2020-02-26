February 24, 2020 Doris Lambert Hubbard, 90, of Vinton, Va., went to her eternal home with the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Mineral Springs Baptist Church, 1030 Bible Lane, Vinton. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris HUBBARD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.