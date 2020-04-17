April 15, 2020 With deepest sadness we announce that Linda Lester Hoyt, 72, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Chip; their daughter, Stacie and son-in-law, Jeff; son, Wes and daughter-in-law, Megghan; her six grandchildren, Lina, Charlie, Jeremiah, Nathan, Lila and Greyson; sister-in-law, Paula Stump, brothers, Charlie Lester (Pat) and Jeff Lester (Teresa); sister, Liz Kelley (Dale); and many nieces and nephews. Linda will be remembered for her gorgeous red hair and beautiful smile. She was an avid gardener; her green thumb was always the envy of friends and neighbors. Her flower beds looked beautiful no matter what time of year. If you couldn't find her outside in the garden, she was probably in the kitchen. Linda loved to entertain, hosting family and friends for events and holidays. She also enjoyed playing tennis and lunching with her tennis friends. She loved her house at Lake Anna, boat rides in the summer and those treasured times when the entire family was able to be there together. Linda was selflessly devoted to her family and friends and especially loved her grandchildren who referred to her as "Gigi." She will be greatly missed and the memories of her will be held in our hearts forever. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virus strikes NRV nursing facilities, Montgomery Co. social service cases increase
-
Yokohama tire plant to stay closed in Salem, officials say
-
Carilion announces furloughs, pay cuts
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
Bishop removes outspoken priest from ministry in Martinsville, Rocky Mount
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.