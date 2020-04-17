April 15, 2020 With deepest sadness we announce that Linda Lester Hoyt, 72, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Chip; their daughter, Stacie and son-in-law, Jeff; son, Wes and daughter-in-law, Megghan; her six grandchildren, Lina, Charlie, Jeremiah, Nathan, Lila and Greyson; sister-in-law, Paula Stump, brothers, Charlie Lester (Pat) and Jeff Lester (Teresa); sister, Liz Kelley (Dale); and many nieces and nephews. Linda will be remembered for her gorgeous red hair and beautiful smile. She was an avid gardener; her green thumb was always the envy of friends and neighbors. Her flower beds looked beautiful no matter what time of year. If you couldn't find her outside in the garden, she was probably in the kitchen. Linda loved to entertain, hosting family and friends for events and holidays. She also enjoyed playing tennis and lunching with her tennis friends. She loved her house at Lake Anna, boat rides in the summer and those treasured times when the entire family was able to be there together. Linda was selflessly devoted to her family and friends and especially loved her grandchildren who referred to her as "Gigi." She will be greatly missed and the memories of her will be held in our hearts forever. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

