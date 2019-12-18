September 24, 1948 December 13, 2019 Susan Elizabeth Hoye, 71, of Salem, passed on to her eternal home on Friday, December 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Susan was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Salem, where she spent many years singing in the church choir and serving as the Treasurer of the church's Shoe Fund. She strove to make a positive impact on her community and everyone she knew. A proud graduate of the University of Tennessee and the Institute of Internal Auditors, her life was full of many accomplishments and true success. She leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion to her family. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph Langston Hayes and Ellen Daisy Franklin Hayes, as well as John Neff Hoye and Mary Virginia Watts Hoye; and her parents, Nina and Mason Hoye. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Alan Albert (Sharon) and Hoye Bishop (Jose); grandchildren, Amanda Albert, Sarah House (Aaron), William Ariza-Bishop, Henry Ariza-Bishop, and Joseph Ariza-Bishop; and her beloved loyal dog, Rally. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 125 W. Main St., Salem, VA 24153. A graveside service will be held immediately after at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family also invites those who knew and loved Susan to a reception, following the graveside service, in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations be made to the First United Methodist Church Music Department and Salem Rescue Squad in her memory.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.