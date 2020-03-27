March 24, 2020 Marion Elizabeth Lloyd Howell, 91, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was a member of Vinton Baptist Church. Marion was preceded in death by her parents, James C. Lloyd and Bessie Wimmer Lloyd, and her husband, Henry Allen Howell. She is survived by her sister, Shirley L. Shrader (Bill); nephews, Eric Shrader (Jay) and Mark Shrader (Teresa); and nieces and nephews, Sara Fisher, Kirk McGuire, David Howell, James Keller, John Keller, Bud Keller and Judy Liedtke. Graveside Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Dr. Chris Monroe officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

