Lois Newman Howell, 93, of Boones Mill, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was predeceased in by her husband, Richard Howell. There will be a private service for the family on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Lotz Vinton Chapel. With a burial to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Howell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.