July 4, 1940 June 18, 2020 Galen Wendell Howell, age 79, of Troutville, joined the love of his life in Heaven on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home. He was born in Floyd County, Va., on July 4, 1940, to the late Hartzel and Hattie Hylton Howell. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He was also preceded in death by his cherished wife, Shirley Smith Howell; three brothers, Ralph, Robert, and Harold Howell; and a sister, Eva Basham. Galen was a master carpenter operating two custom cabinet shops in his lifetime. He also built two houses and loved building musical instruments for his wife to play. Galen had become an excellent baker who loved gifting his cakes to friends and family. Above all else Galen loved his family, and cherished his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Wendellyn Tackett and Robert Tolley, Kim and Keith Pannell; grandchildren, Galen Jacob Tackett (Allie), Cassidy Pannell, Joseph Pannell, Samuel Pannell; great-grandchild, Macyj Tackett; brother and sister-in-law, Ramond Howell (Bonnie); many dear sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews; special Air Force buddy, Pete Lomely; special thanks to Dr. Richard Prokopchak. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the Smith Family Cemetery, anyone who is planning to attend is to meet at McCoy Funeral Home no later than 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
