November 28, 1932 February 6, 2020 "FLOYD OF FLOYD & SUE'S BARBER SHOP" Floyd Lee Howell, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1932, in Sparta, Tennessee, to the late Delbert and Mary Goodwin Howell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Michael Lee Howell; and his brother Milbern Howell. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne "Sue" Howell; son, Douglas Steven Howell; daughters, Pam Howell Meadows and her husband, Ronnie Meadows, Angela Howell Ellis, and Jennifer Howell Cameron. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, whom he loved and cherished and was immensely proud of like no other Granddaddy, Hailey Michelle Ellis, and Tyler Lewis Cameron. There will be no other love or bond like the one he shared with them. He was the Granddaddy who would break the rules of "no candy" to make his grandkids happy as well as watch Wonder Woman and Superman with them, let them cut his hair and be their biggest cheerleader and best friend. He served in the United States Navy in the 1st Regimen, Company 321 and was a proud Veteran and member of the American Legion. He and Sue shared a great respect and admiration for active members of all branches of service and veterans alike. They regularly donated goods and items for donations to the Virginia Veteran's Care Center in Salem, as well as provided many haircuts. His chosen professional career of 59 years was that of a Barber. He owned and then later trained and co-owned Floyd and Sue's Barber Shop in Salem with his wife, Sue. There were always smiles and many stories shared in those barber chairs. He gave many "first" haircuts which in time trickled down too many generations that were to come. He took great pride in his business and enjoyed the many friendships he made over the years with his customers. He also had a great love for music and had a band known as, "Floyd Howell and the Country Bumpkins." In addition to booking shows for performances, he many times would hold benefit shows for the American Cancer Society and the Veteran's Administration. He shared his love of music and was always ready to sing along. His favorite song was, "Family Tradition" by Hank Williams Jr. He would still sing this as well as "Hey Good Looking" in the most recent days; memories that will always be cherished. Although his family is greatly saddened by his loss, we take comfort in knowing that he is whole and free again. A funeral service to celebrate Floyd's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., with Pastor Gary Butcher officiating. Interment will be private. Friends may visit with the family from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
