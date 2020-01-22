HOWE, Lieutenant Colonel (USA) James (RET)

Lieutenant Colonel (USA) James Howe (RET) passed away at his Odenton, Md., home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., on October 30, 1933, the son of Josephine and Daniel J. Howe. James graduated from Roanoke Catholic High School in 1952 and enrolled as an Engineering major at Notre Dame University in South Bend, Ind. He subsequently transferred to Villa Nova University in Radnor, Pa., to continue his educational studies which were interrupted when James was drafted into the United States Army in 1956. That same year, he married his high school sweetheart, Helen Moody, and they, along with their three children, began a life of extensive travel together during his more than 20 year Army career living in Georgia, Kentucky, Colorado, California, Okinawa, North Carolina, Kansas, and Maryland.
A decorated Army Officer, James completed three tours of duty in Vietnam as a Green Beret operating with the Fifth Special Forces Group in the Central Highlands Region of Vietnam. He learned Mandarin Chinese at the Defense Language Institute and became fluent in the language. During his service, James completed his undergraduate degree at Benedictine College and earned a master’s degree in Business Administration from George Washington University. During his career he received many awards and citations for his outstanding service to his country.
James was predeceased by his beloved wife, Helen and is survived by his three sons, J. Gregory and wife, Valerie, of Pennington, N.J., Timothy R. and wife, Emily, of Ellicott, Md., and Richard J. (John McBrayer) of Augusta, Ga.; and three grandchildren, Lauren Bischoff, David Howe, and Lucy Howe.
A viewing will be held at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Roanoke, Va., at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church at noon following the viewing. Interment will be at St. Andrew’s Diocesan Cemetery immediately after the Mass. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.