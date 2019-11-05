HOWARD Peggy Anne Sowers November 3, 2019 Peggy Anne Sowers Howard, 78, of Radford, Va. passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Granville M. "Marty" Howard; father & mother, Albert Lee & V. Mae Sowers; and brother, Willie Lee Sowers. Peggy was a member of the Radford Church of Christ and a graduate of Radford High School. She is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Greg & Sandy Howard and Tony & Pam Howard; daughter & son-in-law, Diane & Brian Stanley; grandchildren, Brandon Stanley & girlfriend Hailey Hobbs, Debra & Jared Bourne, Allyson Howard & boyfriend Ryan Blose, Hollee Howard, Grayson Howard, Alex Howard, and Autumn Howard; great-grandchildren, Brody Stanley, Meredith Wills, and Henry Blose; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Radford Church of Christ with Mr. John Croft and Mr. Rudolph Shelburne officiating. Interment will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com

