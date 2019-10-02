HOWARD
May Elkins
September 21, 2019
May Elkins Howard, 96, of Pulaski, Va., passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
A service in celebration of her life will be held at noon Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church with a reception following.
Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.
