SEAGLE

HOWARD

May Elkins

September 21, 2019

May Elkins Howard, 96, of Pulaski, Va., passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

A service in celebration of her life will be held at noon Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church with a reception following.

Online condolences may be sent to www.seaglefuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.