HOUSENFLEUR
Gerald E.
October 2, 2019
Gerald E. Housenfleur, 91 of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Services with military honors will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at First Christian Church (344 Church Ave. Downtown Roanoke). The Reverends Tim Dayton, Jim Rivers and Joy Sylvester-Johnson will officiate. Interment will be private at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
