HOUCHINS Homer Roscoe September 7, 1927 - September 20, 2019 Homer Roscoe Houchins, 92, of Pearisburg, Va., departed this life on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born in Dawson, West Virginia on September 7, 1927, and was the son of the late John Wallace and Garnet Patterson Houchins. In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Avis Genevera Shrewsbury Houchins; a son, Gerald Wayne Houchins; a brother, Granville Lee Houchins; and a sister, Louise Janet Shafer. A United States Army World War II veteran, Roscoe was a member of Giles Lodge A.F.&A.M., and was an avid sportsman, especially enjoying fishing and hunting. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. Left to cherish his memory are three sons, Larry Houchins and James Rodney Houchins, both of Pearisburg, and Frank and Jane Six of Chester, Virginia; six grandchildren; three great-grandchilren; two sisters, Pauline Riddle and Gladys Lucas; a special niece, Marilyn Shafer; several nieces; nephews; cousins; and many special friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Givens Funeral Home in Pearisburg with Frank Six officiating. Burial will follow in Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg. The family will receive friends at Givens Funeral Home Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. The family is being served by Givens Funeral Home, 540-921-1650. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com.
