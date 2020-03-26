April 26, 1937 March 24, 2020 Raymond Louis Hostutler, 82, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. Raymond was born at home in Zanesville, Ohio on April 26, 1937. He worked as an autobody repair man for over 40 years. Raymond was a "Jack of All Trades," keeping his household up and his vehicles on the road. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gretna Snyder Hensley Hostutler; his mother, Clarice Tyo; father, Louis Hostutler; stepfather, John Tyo; brothers, Willie Tyo, Butch Tyo, Dick Tyo, Johnny Hostutler, Roger Tyo and Randy "Scooter" Savage. Raymond is survived by his sons, Rick Hostutler and wife, Cindy, Michael Hostutler and wife, Robin, and Steven Hostutler and wife, Cindy; his daughter, Donna Whittle; his sisters, Patricia Ann Bromley and Samantha Tyo; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond HOSTUTLER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.