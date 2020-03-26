April 8, 1934 March 25, 2020 T.J. Hoskins, 85, of Salem, and formerly of Goodview, Va., born on April 8, 1934, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Lewis Gale Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 51 years; two daughters, Janet Hoskins and Gwen (Jodie) Terry; and cherished grandchildren, Hannah, Elena, Myah, and Isaiah Terry, all of Salem. Also survived by sisters, Marie (Everett) Hubbard, Patsy Muse, and Judy Saine; and many nieces and nephews. He served in the United States Army and was a proud veteran. He was employed by Carter Machinery for 38 years as a diesel mechanic. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Parkinson Disease Association. A 10 person at a time visitation will be held at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held later.

