HORNIG, Raymond H. November 9, 1925 - September 14, 2019 Raymond H. Hornig, 93, of Roanoke, Va., and formerly of Oconomowoc, Wis., passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Roanoke, Va. He was born on November 9, 1925, in Rockfield, Wis., the son of John and Alvina (Hoelz) Hornig. Ray was married to Lois (Kuhn) Hornig on August 9, 1952. After Lois' death in 1995, he married the Rev. Jean (Tennant-Rutherford) Hornig in May of 1996 and after Jean's death in 1998 he married Ruth (Goodpasture-Hodges) Hornig on March 23, 1999. Ray was the youngest of six children and grew up on a small dairy farm in Rockfield, Wis. He attended a one room schoolhouse through the 8th grade, after which he attended Menomonee Falls High School. In May 1944, Ray dropped out of school in his senior year, just a month short of graduation, to enlist in the United States Navy during World War II. When he returned from the service in 1946, Ray was granted his high school diploma. With the benefit of the GI bill, he was able to attend Platteville State Teachers College where he participated in football, track and baseball. In 1950 he graduated with a BA degree with a major in agriculture and a minor in science. That same year he began his career as a teacher; spending one year in Elcho, Wis., and 11 years in Rio, Wis. All of his teaching was at a secondary level in the area of science, but, in the 1950s, teachers were called upon to be the instructors of many subjects. In Rio, Ray taught biology, chemistry, general science, geography, shop, agriculture, coached football and assisted with track. While in Rio, he developed strong and long-lasting friendships in the community and considered many of his former students close friends. He continued his own education by attending summer school courses at the UW Madison made possible with a National Science Foundation (NSF) scholarship. Another NSF scholarship allowed Ray to attend the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in 1962 and 1963 where he obtained a MA in Biology. Ray continued his teaching career in Oconomowoc, Wis., where he taught high school biology from 1963 to 1969 and also coached sophomore football and assisted in track. During this time, he attended summer courses to help enhance his teaching skills at Occidental College in California and Stephens College in Columbia, Mo. Ray took additional night classes at the UW Milwaukee; obtaining a MS degree in School Administration in 1972. He left teaching in 1969 to work in the position of business manager for the Oconomowoc Public School System. Ray was responsible for all financial and business functions of the district, as well as contract interpretation and negotiations for all school district employees. He later served as the assistant superintendent for the school system; retiring from that position in 1990 after 41 years in the field of education. Ray was a member of the Wisconsin Education Association, a delegate and lifetime member of the National Education Association and a member and past president of the Wisconsin Association of School Business Administrators. Ray thoroughly enjoyed teaching and the students he taught. In his retirement letter he wrote, "If I could live my life over, I would choose teaching again." Ray enjoyed traveling and, in the late 1960s, purchased a house trailer and he and his family took numerous summer vacations that included travels through 48 states and nine of the provinces of Canada. He traveled to Europe several times, as well as China, Japan, Russia and Puerto Rico. Ray especially enjoyed his visits to Germany. For 50 years Ray spent many happy summer weekends and vacations at the family cottage in Belle Plaine, Wis. After Lois died in a car accident in 1995, an accident that he himself barely survived, Ray moved to Roanoke, Va., in 1996. He showed the courage and resolve to begin a new life there, even though he was already 70 years old and had lived his entire life in Wisconsin until then. Ray lived happily in Roanoke for the past 23 years. He was an active member of the Raleigh Court United Methodist Church there and was also a participant in the Emmaus program. Ray was very handy and enjoyed a variety of home repair and carpentry projects over the years. Besides his love of teaching, he was a man of diverse interests who enjoyed going to sporting events as much as he enjoyed attending a symphony concert, opera or theatrical production. Ray always enjoyed telling a good joke or story. He was a positive and honest person whose advice was always sincere and dependable. Ray was a loyal friend, a devoted husband and a generous father. His family and friends are blessed for having had him in our lives. Ray selected the following lines from Isaiah: 43/vs. 1-5 for his funeral service: "But now thus saith the Lord that created thee … Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine. When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee. For I am the Lord thy God … Since thou wast precious in my sight, thou hast been honorable, and I have loved thee… Fear not: for I am with thee…" Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (Kuhn); his second wife, Jean (Tennant-Rutherford); his sisters, Loretta Hornig and Marie Wagenknecht; and his brothers, John and Marvin Hornig. Ray is survived by his wife, Ruth Hodges-Hornig; brother, Walter (Doreen) Hornig; daughter, Constance (Ted) Hornig-Humphreville; son, Kurt Hornig, friend Alfredo Sotomayor; stepdaughter, Robin (Mike) Barnhill; stepson, David Bossert; stepdaughter, Wendy (Bryan) Emily; stepson, Tim (Vickie) Hodges; stepson, Jeff (Lisa) Hodges; stepdaughter, Kelle Long; and stepdaughter, Melinda (Mike) Yeatts. He is also survived by a granddaughter, Mae Humphreville; several nieces and nephews; as well as numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Raleigh Court United Methodist Church with the Rev. (R.J.) Seungsoo Jun officiating and followed by a time for the family to meet with friends after the service. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.oakeys.com.
