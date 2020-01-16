HORNER,Richard January 13, 2020 The Reverend Richard Horner of Roanoke, Va., was called to his Heavenly home early Monday morning, January 13, 2020, surrounded by loving family. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, pastor, mentor, and friend. His full life serving his Lord, family, church, and community has come to a close and his eternal rest in the arms of his savior, Jesus Christ, has now begun. Born in South Charleston, W.Va., to Robert and Mary Horner, Pastor Horner was one of four rambunctious and adventurous brothers. The family relocated to Roanoke, Va., during the 1930s where the pastor attended Jefferson High School. At 19 he joined the United States Army and served his country on Iwo Jima during World War II. Upon returning from war, he attended The University of Virginia studying English and Education, and later taught at William Fleming High School in Roanoke. Stirred to study and teach the Scriptures, he attended Westminster Theological Seminary and became an ordained preacher in the Orthodox Presbyterian Church. He began church planting ministries through the denomination in New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia. Pastor Horner's favorite story to tell was his first encounter with Sally Timmins in 1969. Passing through town, she attended his church in Cranston, R.I., at the Sunday evening service. She was impressed by his teaching and charm and he was smitten by her beauty and Kelly-green coat. They began a long-distance correspondence and courtship rooted in their mutual love of Jesus and desire to serve the Lord. They were married in May of 1971 in Glenside, Pa., at Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church. The couple was blessed with five children and a church planting ministry that settled them in Roanoke at what would become Garst Mill Presbyterian Church where they served for many years. During the family's time at Garst Mill, they made many lifelong friends and served the community through various outreach programs. Sally preceded Richard in death in 1996, but now they are reunited in glory—their love story is complete. Pastor Horner was also preceded in death by his parents and older brothers, Robert and John Horner. He is survived by his younger brother, James Horner; children DaRyan, Matthew, Andy, Mary, and Jenni; daughters-in-law, Tonia and Lauren; and son-in-law, Mike. His beautiful grandchildren include Emma, Noah, Gavrian, Lydia, Matti, Gibson, Gamreign, Justus, Sara, Gage, Poppy, and Lethea. He leaves behind many special nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was a writer and loved studying theology and history. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed UVA football and cheering for the Yankees. Pastor Horner was a friend to all and was always up for a good chat. His sense of humor and infectious laughter was with him until the end. He will be fondly remembered as being surrounded by books, papers, and notecards while studying the Scriptures quietly in his gold chair in the living room of the family's long-time home on Lynn Dell Road. In recent years, Pastor Horner resided at Our Lady of the Valley in Roanoke. Exemplary care by nurses, CNAs, therapists, and all support teams made his final days comfortable, and the family wishes to extend appreciation to the entire staff. The family will receive visitors from 7 until 9 p.m. on Friday evening, January 17, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel on Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Garst Mill Presbyterian Church with interment to follow at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke. Memorial contributions may be made to Gentle Shepherd Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
