HORNE Georgia Meadors October 9, 2019 Georgia Meadors Horne, 71, of Vinton, Va., went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was preceded by her parents, Sidney Meadors and Virginia McFalls; brothers, sisters and a son-in-law, David Swinwood. Georgia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Surviving are her husband, Maynard Horne; children, LaDonna Swinwood, Melissa (Millard) Finn, Lori Horne (Eddie Garlick), Gregory (Debbie) Horne, and Christopher Horne; grandchilden, Summer (Will) Robertson, Lance Finn, Josh (Lauren) Swinwood, Branden Finn, Caleb Swinwood, Sarah (Mike) Murray, Rustin and Emily Horne, Ethan Garlick, Ariel, Ashlyn, and Blake Horne, and Luke Finn; great grandchild, Harper Finn; brother, Edward J. "Bruster" Meadows; step sister, Rose Adams. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday October 12, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707

