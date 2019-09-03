HORNE Brian Richard Hubert September 1, 2019 Brian Richard Hubert Horne, 46, President of Horne Funeral Home, Christiansburg, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Arrangements will be announced in the near future.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.