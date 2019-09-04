HORNE Brian Richard Hubert September 1, 2019 Brian Richard Hubert Horne, 46, of Christiansburg, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, C. Hubert and Louise S. Horne, Norman and Frances Angle Knowles; and his mother, Patricia Knowles Horne. He is survived by his wife, Amy Hines Horne; daughters, Quinn Alexandra Horne, Makenna Christian Nichole Horne, Rachel Elizabeth Altizer (Daniel) and Olivia Grayce Woodrum (Preston). He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, H. Leveta Horne and Eric Brown of Melbourne, Florida, father; Richard Hubert Horne, and brother and sister-in-law; Jay and Gail Hines of Snowville, Va. Brian was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church and most recently attended Blue Ridge Church, in Christiansburg, Va. Brian was a Life Member of The Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, an honorary member of The Christiansburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, and an active member of The Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, where he enjoyed the challenges of competing at both the Southwest Firefighter's Association Conventions and the Virginia State Firefighters Association Convention. Brian was employed with Horne Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Christiansburg. He was also a member of the Virginia Funeral Director's Association where he was active for many years with the State conventions and committees. Brian was also a member of Selected Independent Funeral Homes and a member of The Virginia Independent Funeral Homes, where he was a past President – serving through all the Chairs. The family will receive friends at Horne Funeral Home from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Blue Ridge Church with Pastor Scott Obenchain officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery with Firefighter Honors provided by Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department Honor Guard. In leu of flowers, please make donations to the children's trust fund at American National Bank & Trust; 2950 Market St; Christiansburg Va. 24073 or the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department.

