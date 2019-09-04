HORNE Brian Richard Hubert September 1, 2019 Brian Richard Hubert Horne, 46, of Christiansburg, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, C. Hubert and Louise S. Horne, Norman and Frances Angle Knowles; and his mother, Patricia Knowles Horne. He is survived by his wife, Amy Hines Horne; daughters, Quinn Alexandra Horne, Makenna Christian Nichole Horne, Rachel Elizabeth Altizer (Daniel) and Olivia Grayce Woodrum (Preston). He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, H. Leveta Horne and Eric Brown of Melbourne, Florida, father; Richard Hubert Horne, and brother and sister-in-law; Jay and Gail Hines of Snowville, Va. Brian was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church and most recently attended Blue Ridge Church, in Christiansburg, Va. Brian was a Life Member of The Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, an honorary member of The Christiansburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, and an active member of The Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, where he enjoyed the challenges of competing at both the Southwest Firefighter's Association Conventions and the Virginia State Firefighters Association Convention. Brian was employed with Horne Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Christiansburg. He was also a member of the Virginia Funeral Director's Association where he was active for many years with the State conventions and committees. Brian was also a member of Selected Independent Funeral Homes and a member of The Virginia Independent Funeral Homes, where he was a past President – serving through all the Chairs. The family will receive friends at Horne Funeral Home from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Blue Ridge Church with Pastor Scott Obenchain officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery with Firefighter Honors provided by Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department Honor Guard. In leu of flowers, please make donations to the children's trust fund at American National Bank & Trust; 2950 Market St; Christiansburg Va. 24073 or the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Cox, Comcast and Dish customers mad about not getting ACC Network
-
‘The NCAA process is horrible’: Brock Hoffman's family blindsided by final ruling
-
Injury bug bites Virginia Tech in big way during loss to Boston College
-
Virginia Tech football: Turnover-troubled Hokies tripped up by BC
-
HORNE, Brian Richard Hubert
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.