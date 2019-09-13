HORNADY Ryan Brooks May 11, 1985 September 10, 2019 Ryan Brooks Hornady, 34, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his residence. Ryan was born on May 11, 1985 in Salem, Va. He was a 2003 graduate of Salem High School and later attended classes at New River Valley and Virginia Western Community Colleges. Ryan was an avid soccer player; playing with travel teams as well as Salem High. He loved music and was a talented guitar and keyboard player. Ryan had a gentle spirit and his sense of humor made him an enjoyable person to be around. He was known as a friend to all that met him, and he will be missed! Preceding Ryan in death includes his father, James Brooks Hornady; paternal grandmother, Christine Hornady; and maternal grandmother, Wanda Mooty. Family remaining to cherish his memory includes his mother, Donna St.Clair and husband David; sisters, Brittany Haddox and husband, Lewie, and Laura St.Clair; paternal grandfather, Jack Hornady; maternal grandfather, Don Mooty; uncles, Wallace Hornady and Greg Mooty; niece, Finley Haddox; and his loving dog, "Gonzo." In keeping with the family's wishes, all services will be private. He will later be interred in the Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church Columbarium in Roanoke, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ryan's memory may be made to Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

