December 24, 1928 November 11, 2019 Joan Barbara Hopkins passed away into the arms of her Lord at the age of 90 on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Roanoke, Va., with her family by her side. She was born in Manchester, England on December 24, 1928, and grew up there during World War II along with her large family of 12. Joan met her future husband, Dale, at a dance in 1948 when both of their dates stood them up. Dale was an American serviceman stationed in England during the Berlin airlift. They married six months later and after a short time returned to California to work and raise a family. Joan was a vivacious, most giving and loving woman who took care of their family of five as well as complete strangers with kindness and love. She volunteered in many fields; politics, schools, with her English club in California and was a most generous lady. Joan would leave a box of clothes anonymously on someone's porch at night, feed strangers on the street and helped anyone who needed her. After moving to Seattle with her husband she worked at the University of Washington and was always curious about more knowledge therefore taking courses in Russian, creative writing and other pursuits. Joan loved to write stories and letters to the editor of local papers wherever they lived. She was still making people laugh with her comments and kind words and pats on the back weeks before her death. Leaving behind to share her memories are her totally devoted and loving husband of 70 years, Dale Hopkins; her daughters, Patricia Cavanaugh and Linda (Doug) Johnson; her grandchildren, Paige Cavanaugh, Jenny and Douglas (Devyn) Johnson; her great- grandchildren, Avery and Nathaniel Johnson; and special granddaughter-in-law, Rebekah Johnson. Preceding her in death was a son, Dale Hopkins Jr.; and son-in-law, Jim Cavanaugh. Services will be held in another state at a later time. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
