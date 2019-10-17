HOPKINS, Diana January 24, 1936 - October 11, 2019 Diana Hopkins, 83, passed away peacefully at Harmony Pheasant Ridge Memory Care Center in Roanoke, Va., of Lewy Body Dementia. From her birth in Suay, Himamaylan City, Philippines on January 24, 1936, to her death on Friday, October 11, 2019, she shared her smiles, love and faith with everyone that she encountered. She was born to Mariano and Fortunata Rallos (both deceased) and was one of four siblings, Edgardo Rallos, Pablo Rallos and Salvacion Gomez (deceased). Diana graduated in 1956 from St. Paul's School of Nursing in Iloilo City, Philippines and after coming to the United States in 1965 she was a Nurse Anesthetist at Roanoke Memorial Hospital for 40 years. She was a mentor to some and an inspiration to all. Diana was a loving mother, devoted friend and matriarch of her family. She always said, "A smile is something you can give to anyone for free, so make sure you give one to everyone you meet" and she certainly did. In addition to her husband, parents and sister, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Young. Diana will be greatly missed by her only child, daughter, Marissa Hitchcock; her best friend, Barbara Goodwin and family; siblings and their families; and stepsons from her late husband, Samuel A. Hopkins, Randy, Daniel and Sam Hopkins and their families. Her family would like to extend gratitude to those who cared for her over the years, Phyllis Byrd, Alyshia Smith, Merissa DeHaven, Barbara Goodwin, staff members at The Park Oak Grove, Pheasant Ridge Memory Center and Good Samaritan Hospice. Also, for the many friends and family members who called, visited, prayed and made her smile. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church with a celebration of life reception immediately following in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, her daughter requests that donations be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24018, to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, or to Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church, 2505 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
