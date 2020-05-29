June 20, 1937 May 27, 2020 Constance "Connie" Wilson Hoover, 82, of Radford, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church. She was retired from Wilson Pontiac-Buick and Longs Pump Service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira "Sonny" Hoover; brother, Thomas Wilson; and her parents, Arlie and Lillian Wilson. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Debra Hoover of Mount Joy, Penn., and William and Julie Hoover of Radford, Va.; daughters and son-in-law, Jennifer and Robert Tarr of Cockeysville, Md., and Suzanne Turpin of South Riding, Va.; sister, Betsy Albert of Radford, Va.; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Wilson of Blacksburg, Va.; eight granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Graveside services will be private in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin with Pastor Don Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Central United Methodist Church, PO Box 611, Radford, VA 24143. The Hoover family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
