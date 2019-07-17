HOOSIER, Janet Morehead November 13, 1933 - July 14, 2019 In loving memory of my wife, our mom, and "memaw" who passed away in her home on Sunday, July 14 to be in the arms of Jesus. Janet was born in Bland County, Va., to Oren Price Morehead and Edna Hart Morehead, both deceased. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Chelsea Hoosier. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years Marshall, and daughters, Jackie Carroll, (David), Sherry Oster (Tom), son Ricky, (Becky) and 7 Grandchildren Tim Carroll (Nicole), Chris Carroll (Melissa), Stephen Oster (Ashley) Anna Porter (Ben), Sarah Crouch (Danny), Cody Hoosier, Casie Hoosier, 11 great grandchildren, Ella, Drew, Hannah, Holden, Tennyson, Hudson, Aubrey, Addie, Mateo, Beckett, Hadlyn and one on the way. Sisters: Ronda Burton (Jim) and Linda Coburn (Floyd, deceased) and nephews Floyd Ray Coburn, Jamie Burton, and nieces Tammy Davies and Leah Morris; Johnny Hoosier (Colleen), Nancy Hoosier (Gerald, deceased), James and Judy Hoosier (Deceased) and many nieces and nephews. Janet loved her husband and family, loved working with her hands and enjoyed her work at the Salem Post Office for 30 years. We love and miss you. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor David Huff. We thank Good Samaritan Hospice Roanoke, Va., for their loving care. In lieu of flowers you may send a contributions to them.
