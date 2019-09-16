October 29, 1943 September 14, 2019 Donnis Mundy Overholt Honeywell of Moneta, Va., rode off into the sunset on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the age of 75. She was born in Mexico, Mo., to Robert E. and Emma L. Mundy on October 29, 1943. Donnis was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Donald L. Mundy. Left to reflect on precious memories is her husband, Robert L. "Bob" Honeywell; the light of her life, son, Robert Clayborne "Clay" Overholt and daughter-in-law, Sonja; along with the beautiful granddaughters, Jessica Nicole Phelps and husband, Chase, Kristina Skye Overholt; and her former husband, Julian C. "Jay" Overholt Jr. Donnis attended Jefferson High School, Roanoke, Va., and Columbia (Christian) College in Columbia, Mo. She was an active member of Bethany Christian Church since a teenager. She was a past member of various local horse organizations; state and national Quarter Horse Associations and was a lifetime member of the Roanoke Valley Horseman's Association. She played a role in establishing the Roanoke Valley Horse Show in 1972 and was an active volunteer of the horse show for 44 years. Donnis retired in 2005 from Hanson/CP&P in Salem after nearly 30 years. Donnis always said she had three families, her genetic, horse and church family. To Donnis, life without pets was not living and throughout her life had many dogs, cats and horses that brought her joy and happiness which have now met her across the Rainbow Bridge. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Although Donnis loved flowers and nature, at her request, in lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation in her name to the Bradley Free Clinic, the Roanoke Rescue Mission or to the Roanoke or Bedford County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
