HOLT Julia Mae July 3, 1939 September 3, 2019 Mrs. Julia Mae (Kidd) Holt of Rocky Mount, Va., departed this Earth Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Franklin Health Care. Julia was born July 3, 1939 to the late Matthew and Nannie Mae Kidd. Those left to cherish her memory are her Daughter, Gloria Whitfield; sons, Larry Kidd, Ronnie Kidd and Jeffery Holt; sisters, Lillie Dixon, Sandra Gill, Ruby Holland and Joyce Wright; and brothers, Matthew Purcell Kidd, and Wayne Kidd. The viewing will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12:30 to 1 p.m. with the funeral services following at 1 p.m. at Greater Mount Parrish Baptist Church in Penhook, Va.

