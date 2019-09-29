September 26, 2019 William (Bill) Lewis Holmes, 74, Passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was a Vietnam Veteran, who proudly served his country, He was in the United States Army for 11 years. He was a member of American Legion AM Vets, and DAV. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 in Harmony, North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his loving niece, Lori Batts, and Christopher Roy Finney. He is survived by his loving wife, Debra Richards Holmes; two sons, Bill (Kristen) Holmes and Todd Holmes; stepson, Schad Finney; two grandchildren, Will and Dabney Holmes; sisters, Brenda Holmes, Darlene (David) Felts; nephews, Billy Batts and Cameron Felts, a niece, Summer Trail; great-nephew, Hunter Batts; great-niece, Seanna Trail. A special thank you to his caregiver, Sharon McCulley, friends and neighbors, Montey and Kitt William, and the Veteran Home Healthcare.

