May 7, 1921 February 21, 2020 Ruth Likens Sloan Holmes, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1921, in Franklin County, to the late Robert and Catherine Likens. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Lester Sloan in 1981 and George Holmes in 2001; and her daughter, Gladys Sloan in 1980. She was a member of Fellowship and Good News Baptist Churches. Survivors include her son, Larry Sloan and wife, Linda; daughter, Cathy Brammer and husband, Paul; granddaughters, Tammy Falls (Danny), Missy Bowles (Paul), Kim Donoho (Scott); grandson, Barry Sloan (Terri); great-grandsons, Michael Sloan (Mandy), Jake Bowles, Travis Falls, Daniel Falls; great-granddaughters, Courtney Burnette (Ethan), Hannah Bowles, Maddie Donoho; great-great granddaughters, Lexi, Madi, and Sabrina Burnette, Emmy Falls, Eva Sloan; and great-great-grandsons, Hunter Sloan, Brantley, Carter and Garrett Falls. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at Good News Baptist Church, 309 Atherly Street NE, Roanoke, VA 24012. Her funeral service will follow at 12 noon with Pastors Mike Peters and Wayne Wyatt officiating. Interment will be held in Sherwood Burial Park. Those wishing to make a contribution, please consider Gentle Shepherd Hospice, 6045 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Arrangements by Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, VA 24066, 540-254-3000. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.
Service information
12:00AM
309 Atherly St NE
Roanoke, VA 24012
10:00AM-12:00PM
309 Atherly St NE
Roanoke, VA 24012
