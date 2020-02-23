May 7, 1921 February 21, 2020 Ruth Likens Sloan Holmes, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1921, in Franklin County, to the late Robert and Catherine Likens. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Lester Sloan in 1981 and George Holmes in 2001; and her daughter, Gladys Sloan in 1980. She was a member of Fellowship and Good News Baptist Churches. Survivors include her son, Larry Sloan and wife, Linda; daughter, Cathy Brammer and husband, Paul; granddaughters, Tammy Falls (Danny), Missy Bowles (Paul), Kim Donoho (Scott); grandson, Barry Sloan (Terri); great-grandsons, Michael Sloan (Mandy), Jake Bowles, Travis Falls, Daniel Falls; great-granddaughters, Courtney Burnette (Ethan), Hannah Bowles, Maddie Donoho; great-great granddaughters, Lexi, Madi, and Sabrina Burnette, Emmy Falls, Eva Sloan; and great-great-grandsons, Hunter Sloan, Brantley, Carter and Garrett Falls. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at Good News Baptist Church, 309 Atherly Street NE, Roanoke, VA 24012. Her funeral service will follow at 12 noon with Pastors Mike Peters and Wayne Wyatt officiating. Interment will be held in Sherwood Burial Park. Those wishing to make a contribution, please consider Gentle Shepherd Hospice, 6045 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Arrangements by Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, VA 24066, 540-254-3000. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ruth Holmes, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 24
Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
12:00AM
Good News Baptist Church
309 Atherly St NE
Roanoke, VA 24012
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ruth's Service begins.
Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Good News Baptist Church
309 Atherly St NE
Roanoke, VA 24012
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ruth's Visitation begins.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.